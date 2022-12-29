A Ukrainian rocket fell on the territory of Belarus

It is noted that on behalf of Alexander Lukashenko, a group of specialists from among the employees of the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Defense of the country finds out the reasons for the incident.

“Two main versions are being considered: a missile flew into the territory of Belarus, similar to the recent incident in Poland, when the missile flew in the wrong direction; the missile was shot down as a result of the operation of Belarus’ air defense systems,” the agency reports.