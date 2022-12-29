World
A Ukrainian rocket fell on the territory of Belarus
MINSK, December 29 – RIA Novosti. A Ukrainian missile of the S-300 complex fell on the territory of Belarus, Sputnik Belarus writes on its Telegram channel.
“Today, between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., a Ukrainian S-300 missile was recorded from the territory of Ukraine to fall on the territory of Belarus. The head of state was immediately informed about the incident,” the message says.
It is noted that on behalf of Alexander Lukashenko, a group of specialists from among the employees of the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Defense of the country finds out the reasons for the incident.
“Two main versions are being considered: a missile flew into the territory of Belarus, similar to the recent incident in Poland, when the missile flew in the wrong direction; the missile was shot down as a result of the operation of Belarus’ air defense systems,” the agency reports.
It is clarified that information about the victims has not yet been received.
In turn, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus stated that it had no data on the involvement of departments of the ministry to eliminate the consequences of the accident in the Brest region.
In early December, the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Viktor Khrenin, called the security situation in the Ukrainian direction unpredictable, but controlled. At the same time, he added that they see in Minsk a set of measures being taken by NATO to prepare for war in advance. Back in November, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus, Lieutenant-General Ivan Kubrakov, announced an increase in the presence of the police on the border with Ukraine.
President Alexander Lukashenko said in early October that the Kyiv authorities were organizing provocations at the border and had pulled up a group of up to 15,000 troops to it. He stressed that the Belarusian military does not take part in the Russian special operation in Ukraine, and called the task of Minsk to prevent attacks on its territory, in particular from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.
At the same time, the State Border Committee of Belarus has repeatedly recorded provocations from the Ukrainian side. It was reported that the Ukrainians were mining roads and bridges, conducting increased patrols, and shooting down UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Belarusian territory.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
