Tunnel fire leaves dozens of victims in South Korea | News

The South Korean fire service reported on Thursday a large fire that occurred in a tunnel on the Gwacheon highway, with a preliminary balance of five people dead and another 37 injured, three of them seriously.

According to local media reports, the accident originated as a result of the collision between a bus and a truck on a highway that connects the port city of Incheon with Seongnam.

The rescue teams found five fatalities inside one of the wrecked vehicles, including the drivers involved in the collision, and witnesses allege that the flames spread rapidly through the scene, creating large masses of smoke.

VIDEO: Crash between a bus and a truck in a tunnel causes a huge fire and leaves dozens of victims in South Korea The accident occurred in the city of Gwacheon, near Seoul. pic.twitter.com/xOi3DzG5hm

— Chuyên Gia Xuất Nhập Cảnh Dịch vụ làm visa (@chuyengiaxuatnc)

December 29, 2022

The authorities affirm that the number of victims could increase, depending on the results of the rescue efforts, in which helicopters, about 94 tanker trucks and 219 firefighters participate to control the fire.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



