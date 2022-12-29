Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of a Turkish official on Crimea

MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Sayit Yusuf, Deputy Head of the State Department for Turks Abroad and Kindred Communities, damages bilateral relations between Russia and Turkey, the Foreign Ministry regards it as inappropriate, harmful and directed against the sovereignty of the Russian Federation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. Sayit Yusuf, Deputy Head of the State Department for Turks Abroad and Kindred Communities, damages bilateral relations between Russia and Turkey, the Foreign Ministry regards it as inappropriate, harmful and directed against the sovereignty of the Russian Federation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

She noted that in the period from December 22 to 25, a conference was held at the Anatolian University of the Turkish city of Eskisehir, which was devoted to the Crimean Tatar problems.

“The traditional anti-Russian statements made by a representative of the recognized in Russia, I emphasize, extremist “Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people”* do not surprise anyone. Therefore, in fact, this structure was thus qualified … It is regrettable that the deputy Sayit Yusuf, Head of the State Department for Affairs of Turks Abroad and Kindred Communities, followed the lead of provocateurs from the Mejlis * and expressed a wish to hold the next similar event in Bakhchisaray,” the official representative of the Foreign Ministry said at a briefing.

Zakharova noted that the Foreign Ministry regards Yusuf’s statement as “inappropriate, frankly harmful, directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.”

“We consider it unacceptable to flirt with extremist organizations like the Mejlis *, they openly practice anti-Russian activities. We repeat once again: such rhetoric damages bilateral relations, contradicts the lines pursued by the heads of the two states on the bilateral development of a mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey,” she added.

* An extremist organization banned in Russia.