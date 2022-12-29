In South Korea, five people died and about 40 were injured in a fire after an accident

SEOUL, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Five people have died and 37 others have been injured in a car accident and the resulting fire in a tunnel on a highway overpass in South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing firefighters.

Earlier it was reported about six dead and 29 injured, but firefighters later reduced the number of victims to five, saying they counted one dead twice.

The fire broke out at approximately 1:49 p.m. (07:49 GMT) at a tunnel-type overpass on the expressway that connects Incheon to Seongnam, authorities said. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire. The fire quickly spread through the tunnel, causing clouds of flame and smoke. 94 fire trucks, 219 firefighters and helicopters were dispatched to the scene. Basically, the fire was brought under control around 15.18 (09.18 Moscow time) and completely extinguished at 16.12 (10.12 Moscow time).

At the moment, it is reported that 37 people were injured, three of them with serious injuries. The death toll is expected to rise. 45 cars were damaged in the fire.

The fire was initially reported to have started after a bus collided with a garbage truck, but firefighters later said further investigation would be needed to determine the exact cause of the incident. President Yoon Seok Yeol also ordered a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident. Eyewitnesses of the fire reported that the flames were small at the beginning, but as soon as the fire moved to the soundproof walls of the tunnel, the fire intensified sharply.

According to the Yonhap agency, the walls of the tunnel were lined with polycarbonate, which is more resistant to heat than ordinary plastic, but still flammable. Also, when plastic ignites, about five times more heat is emitted than from wood, which also gave strength to the fire. It is noted that the soundproof tunnel on the overpass does not legally belong to ordinary tunnels, therefore the security measures during its construction are not so strict and it is excluded from the relevant regular inspections of the Ministry of Transport.