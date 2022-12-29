World

India tests extended range BrahMos missile

NEW DELHI, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The Indian Air Force has successfully tested an extended-range BrahMos air-launched missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter, the Indian Defense Ministry said.
“The Indian Air Force has successfully launched an extended-range BrahMos air-launched missile. Having carried out a high-precision strike on a ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal area, the missile achieved the desired mission targets,” the Defense Ministry said.
The ministry noted that extended-range air-launched BrahMos missiles can hit targets at a distance of about 400 kilometers.
It is noted that the successful test firing was carried out by the joint efforts of the Air Force, the Indian Navy, the Defense Research and Development Organization, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and BrahMos Aerospace.
BrahMos Aerospace, an Indian-Russian joint venture, manufactures supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or ground platforms. The company was established in 1998 and named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moscow. The Russian side in the joint venture is represented by NPO Mashinostroeniya.
August 29, 03:36

All ships of the first line of the Indian Navy will be armed with Brahmos missiles

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

