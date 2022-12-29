World

“Fatal mistake”. The United States recognized the inevitability of the defeat of Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The United States has begun to recognize the inevitability of Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict, which was provoked by Washington’s fatal mistake to start NATO expansion to the East, columnist Francis Sempa writes in an article for the American Spectator.
“Basically, the Biden administration is urging Ukraine to continue hostilities, although it does not itself believe that Kyiv has a chance to win,” he said.
12:56

American professor pointed to a detail that marks the failure of the United States in Ukraine

US politicians’ ranting about the fateful outcome of the Ukrainian crisis is intended to “enlist support for increased aid” to Zelensky, Semp said. At the same time, the journalist believes that proposals to build up the military arsenal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are irresponsible rhetoric that can have dangerous consequences.
Nevertheless, even war hawks avoid calls to send NATO forces to the conflict zone, the author emphasized. He also added that one should not forget about the “inconvenient aspects” of the origin of the current crisis in Europe, since it was the actions of the West that caused it.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
12:24

GT: Zelensky Hints Kyiv in Despair in One Action

