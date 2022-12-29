Pashinyan called on Russia to initiate a discussion of Karabakh in the UN Security Council

YEREVAN, Dec 29 – RIA Novosti. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on Russia to initiate a discussion in the UN Security Council of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has developed due to the blockade of the Lachin corridor linking the region with Armenia.

According to him, the blocking of the Lachin corridor is a violation of the sixth point of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020.

“Obligations under this item are assigned to two parties – Azerbaijan and Russia … Under these conditions, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh and the Russian Federation, which have taken specific security obligations to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, should come up with a clear explanation of the situation,” Pashinyan said in a statement. during the government meeting on Thursday. This statement was made two days after his meeting with Vladimir Putin, at which the Armenian prime minister thanked the Russian leader for discussing the Karabakh issue.

As Pashinyan assures, both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh expect the Russian side to make an assessment of the situation, present a plan and a roadmap for restoring traffic.

“The Russian Federation is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and if, for objective and subjective reasons, Russia cannot ensure security and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh, then it itself should initiate in the UN Security Council consideration of the issue of vesting the Russian peacekeeping contingent with a mandate from the UN Security Council or sending an additional peacekeeping contingent to Karabakh multinational contingent,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, Armenia is a staunch supporter of the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh, but for Yerevan “the practice is unacceptable in which peacekeepers are silent witnesses of the displacement of Armenians from Karabakh.”

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”