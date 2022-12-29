World

The Rada announced that they would not go on New Year’s holidays

MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will not go on vacation and will work every day, MP Irina Borzova said on Thursday.
Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada, on the proposal of Volodymyr Zelensky, extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days, until February 19, 2023. Departure of men aged 18-60 from Ukraine for the period of martial law is prohibited.
“People’s deputies will not go on vacation, but will work every day,” Borzova said on the Rada TV channel.
She noted that after the vote for the introduction of martial law on February 24, the parliament met for all sessions. According to her, during the year, the deputies voted for laws that increase the country’s defense capability.
