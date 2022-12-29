The Foreign Ministry noted the criminal nature of Ukrainian and Western propaganda

MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Moscow ‘s demands to provide a list of those killed in Bucha still remain unanswered, the materials of the investigation are “lowered on the brakes” against the backdrop of Ukrainian and Western propaganda in the information space, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“In the course of the Ukrainian crisis, not only the unacceptable, but already the criminal nature of Ukrainian and Western propaganda is clearly manifested. It is based on bright, at the same time unreliable materials that are launched into the information space … Rare footage showing the streets of Bucha, Izyum, the station in Kramatorsk , a destroyed drama theater and a maternity hospital in Mariupol turned out to be fake dramatizations and the work of those associated with the Kyiv regime,” she said during a briefing on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, after being promoted in the media, these provocations were forgotten.

“The words remained, but the materials of the investigation were consigned to oblivion. The announcement of the investigation was completely put on hold, since the facts pointed specifically to the Kyiv regime as the organizer of these crimes. By the way, our demands to provide the lists of the dead in Bucha still remain unanswered. Let me remind you, we appealed UN Secretary General,” the diplomat added.

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that all photographs and video materials published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the “crimes” of the Russian military in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are “another provocation.” As noted in the military department, during the time this settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions.