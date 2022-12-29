Report This Content

The mayor of the Russian city of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, reported on Wednesday that the Ukrainian armed forces once again shelled residential buildings in the city center, causing extensive damage.

Ukraine attack on hospital in Donetsk leaves one dead

According to the official, at least one person was killed and several injured in the attack, which included 155-caliber shells and at least 16 multiple rocket launcher rounds.

In response to the bombardment perpetrated against Russian territory, the army of that country launched an attack against military and logistic objectives in the city of Odessa and in the kyiv, Zhitomir, Kharkov and Poltava regions, official media reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Donetsk, damaging houses and a supermarket on Smolyanka. Ukrainian militants fired 16 shells into the city’s Kuibyshev district, Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said. pic.twitter.com/ag1jWCuGQd

— Titov (@GonestAlbert)

December 28, 2022

The governor of kyiv, Alekséi Kuleba, confirmed the activation of the air defense systems in the region and the mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klichkó, ​​indicated that “several explosions” took place in the capital, without offering further details.

For his part, the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terejov, declared that the city also experienced a “series of explosions” and, according to his version of events, the blows caused the interruption of the metro service.

Since last February, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has ordered a Special Military Operation to be carried out with the aim of protecting the physical and economic integrity of the Donbass region in the face of constant attacks by the kyiv neo-Nazi regime.

The Ukrainian army, with the monetary and logistical support of the United States and several countries of the European Union, indiscriminately bombards the civilian population of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, who after an election process decided to become part of the Russian Federation .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



