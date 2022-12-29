MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement that the West has ceased to be afraid of Russia. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement that the West has ceased to be afraid of Russia.

The politician spoke about this the day before during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada. According to the President of Ukraine, Kyiv helped the West find itself again and feel how it prevails.

“Zelensky lives in a parallel universe. Such megalomania,” one of the participants in the discussion sneered.

“Why does he think he can speak for everyone in the West?” the user asked.

10:02 Turks delighted with Putin’s warning to Washington

“Zelensky should think about the fact that Russia still has enough different missiles that can cause very serious damage,” added a fourth commentator.

“Nothing is more annoying than the systematic use of the term ‘fear’ to control the population in the West,” the user summed up.

A military special operation has been taking place in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.