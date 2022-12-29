The head of the UN mission in Kosovo welcomed the de-escalation measures

MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The head of the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Carolina Ziade, welcomed the measures to de-escalate tensions in the northern part of Kosovo and called on the parties to return to dialogue. The head of the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Carolina Ziade, welcomed the measures to de-escalate tensions in the northern part of Kosovo and called on the parties to return to dialogue.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that Serbs in northern Kosovo and Metohija would start removing the barricades on Thursday morning.

“Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of UNMIK Karolina Ziade welcomes all measures to de-escalate tensions in the northern part of Kosovo, including the removal of barricades. She recognizes the persistent efforts of all parties, including international partners, to ensure the safety of Kosovo residents in all communities,” the press says. UNMIK release.

The document notes that Ziade also stressed “the importance of fulfilling obligations and resuming negotiations in order to fully resolve outstanding issues and normalize relations.”

Tensions remain in Kosovo and Metohija. Police in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in December detained several police officers in the north on suspicion of war crimes during the 1998-1999 conflict and terrorism. On December 10, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades because of this and are on duty on the highways in the north of the region.

On Wednesday it became known that the former Serb policeman Dejan Pantic, who was detained by the Kosovo Albanian authorities, because of whose detention a new wave of tension began, will be placed under house arrest.