Lukashenko proposed to consolidate a new New Year tradition in Belarus

“Another tradition that originated in our sovereign, independent Belarus is called Our Children. And especially on New Year’s Day, on these holidays, all adults, entrepreneurs, business leaders, deputies, civil servants, go to children – to orphanages “, boarding schools, schools, just in family-type houses – and delight our children and everyone who lives there with New Year’s gifts … There are also those that children have forgotten about. And sometimes the children are not poor. But these are old people. We will all be old people. And even you. Therefore, the elderly should not be forgotten,” Lukashenka said at a charity event in Minsk.