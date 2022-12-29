World
Lukashenko proposed to consolidate a new New Year tradition in Belarus
MINSK, December 29 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed to consolidate a new New Year tradition in the republic – visiting children who are brought up without parents, as well as lonely elderly people.
“Another tradition that originated in our sovereign, independent Belarus is called Our Children. And especially on New Year’s Day, on these holidays, all adults, entrepreneurs, business leaders, deputies, civil servants, go to children – to orphanages “, boarding schools, schools, just in family-type houses – and delight our children and everyone who lives there with New Year’s gifts … There are also those that children have forgotten about. And sometimes the children are not poor. But these are old people. We will all be old people. And even you. Therefore, the elderly should not be forgotten,” Lukashenka said at a charity event in Minsk.
The head of the Belarusian state stressed that any country is always strong with its traditions. “If we say a sovereign, independent country, it means that we must have our own traditions. Original, Belarusian. We have many of these traditions,” the official website of the President of Belarus reports Lukashenka’s words.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
