World
Ukrainian media report a series of explosions in Lviv
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. The mayor of Lvov, Andriy Sadovoy, reported explosions in the city.
An air raid alert was announced on Thursday morning throughout Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported explosions in a number of regions.
“Explosions are heard in Lvov. Stay in shelters,” Sadovoy wrote on his Telegram channel.
In addition, the Ukrainian “Channel 5” reported that air defense is operating in the Vinnitsa region of Ukraine.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.
09:40Special military operation in Ukraine
The media reported on the explosion in Odessa
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report