Peruvian shamans named the end date of the conflict in Ukraine

Shamans in Peru have predicted that a peace agreement on the conflict in Ukraine will be concluded before August 2023, Reuters reported.

The prediction was made on Wednesday during a New Year’s ritual on San Cristobal Hill in the Peruvian capital of Lima.

“Until August, a peace agreement will be signed … although there will be moments associated with the use of force these days or months, but then everything will calm down, peace will come, calmness, that’s what we saw,” the agency quoted one of the shamans, Cleofe Sedano, as saying. .