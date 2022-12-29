World
Peruvian shamans named the end date of the conflict in Ukraine
MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Shamans in Peru have predicted that a peace agreement on the conflict in Ukraine will be concluded before August 2023, Reuters reported.
The prediction was made on Wednesday during a New Year’s ritual on San Cristobal Hill in the Peruvian capital of Lima.
“Until August, a peace agreement will be signed … although there will be moments associated with the use of force these days or months, but then everything will calm down, peace will come, calmness, that’s what we saw,” the agency quoted one of the shamans, Cleofe Sedano, as saying. .
In addition, shamans predicted a strong earthquake “in the northern part of America, possibly in the USA” for 2023, as well as other climate disasters and tragedies.
Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky said at the G20 that “there will be no Minsk-3”. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted this in a commentary to RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kyiv’s position about unwillingness to negotiate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has always said that it is open to negotiations on Ukraine, if Kyiv matures, then the mediation efforts of those who offer will be in demand, while Western countries are increasingly talking about the need for Kyiv to continue hostilities, and also supply it with weapons and train the Ukrainian military on their territory.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
