France is exploring the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Mamba air defense systems

PARIS, December 29 – RIA Novosti. France is exploring the possibility of supplying Franco-Italian Mamba air defense systems to Kyiv, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said on Thursday on RTL radio.

“We are now in discussions with the Italians. It’s too early to say anything. MAMBA is the highest level of protection, analogous to the American Patriot. President (Emmanuel) Macron asked us to study the possibility of supplies, but we ourselves need these systems to protect territory of France – for example, even during the upcoming Olympic Games. It’s too early to say anything,” he said.

December 25, 14:25 The majority of Germans spoke out against the supply of tanks to Kyiv, poll showed

He also noted that negotiations are underway on the supply of GM200 medium-range radars to Kyiv.

“We must give Ukraine legal means to protect itself from air attacks, not offensive means, but defensive means. They can do this with the recently delivered medium-range Crotale air defense systems and short-range Mistral MANPADS. We are also discussing the supply of medium-range radar systems GM200, this is one of the issues that we discussed during my visit to Kyiv,” the minister said.

Lecornu dismissed claims that military aid to Ukraine weakens France ‘s defenses, saying that “ France ‘s most important interests are protected by our nuclear capability.”

The day before, the head of the French military department visited Kyiv, where he met with Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Reznikov. Lecornu assured Kyiv that France would continue to provide military assistance to the country.

December 22, 18:59Special military operation in Ukraine Putin commented on the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

As noted earlier in the French Ministry of Defense, Paris recently sent Ukraine six 155-millimeter towed howitzers TRF1 and two Crotale air defense systems. It was also reported that Ukraine had already received 18 CAESAR artillery mounts from France . Macron reported that France , together with Denmark, is working on the supply of six more CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine. French media reported that Mistral and Milan man-portable anti-tank missile systems, about 60 armored personnel carriers and HDP-2A2 anti-tank mines were sent to Ukraine. In addition to weapons, France supplied Ukraine with uniforms, fuel, shells and cartridges, first-aid kits and dry rations, radiation, chemical and biological protection.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

The SAMP / T Mamba air defense system was developed by the MBDA and Thales concerns as part of the Italian-French defense project Eurosam.