They denounce that Israel has demolished 851 Palestinian structures in 2022 | News

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported this Wednesday that 851 Palestinian structures were destroyed or confiscated, registered in 11 months of this 2022, by the Israeli occupation forces.

The entity also revealed that the percentage of demolitions and seizure of Palestinian property increased by one percent over the previous year.

Also, these events caused 966 Palestinians to have been forced to move, said the entity, belonging to the United Nations Organization (UN).

In November alone, at least 123 Palestinian structures were demolished or seized by the Zionists, representing a 68 percent rise from the monthly average for the first ten months, which was 73, while also marking the second month in that more these scourges occurred.

Of the total, 108 of these buildings were in West Bank Area C, which is under Israeli military command, 13 were located in occupied Jerusalem, and two were in West Bank Area B, which is dominated by Palestinian civilians.

A total of 109 people, including 58 infants, were affected due to the displacement, which in turn has caused damage to the livelihoods and basic services of some 382 Palestinians.

In the 11 months accounted for in the report, structures demolished or sealed off by their Palestinian owners following receipt of demolition orders in Jerusalem reached 53 percent, up from 27 percent in the previous five years.

OCHA points to the new Israeli law that gives full authority to its courts to intervene and issue orders in Jerusalem to pressure Palestinian families themselves to destroy their homes, in the face of imminent eviction and demolition.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



