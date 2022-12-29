Two Russians climbed onto the roof of the Malaysian skyscraper Merdeka 118

On Wednesday, bloggers posted photos on top of the building that quickly went viral on social media. The actions of the Russian couple provoked a reaction from users who questioned the safety of their act, and also became interested in whether the “climbers” received permission from the tower’s management.

“Since the tower is privately owned, violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are fully cooperating with the authorities on this matter,” a spokesman for the tower’s owner, PNB Merdeka Ventures, told the publication. He added that anyone found breaking into the building would face legal action. “We want to emphasize that the Merdeka 118 building is still under active construction and safety remains our priority,” a company representative explained.