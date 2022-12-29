MOSCOW, December 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin has every reason to doubt the words of Kyiv and its Western allies, as they have repeatedly betrayed his trust, writes The American Conservative journalist Doug Bandow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has every reason to doubt the words of Kyiv and its Western allies, as they have repeatedly betrayed his trust, writes The American Conservative journalist Doug Bandow.

As an example, the author of the publication cited the statement of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in which she called the Minsk agreements “an attempt to give Ukraine time.”

“In fact, she admitted that she lied and misled Moscow ,” the observer emphasized.

In his opinion, the Kremlin’s suspicions of the West could become a serious barrier to peace talks between the conflicting parties.

04:25 American intelligence officer called US policy on Ukraine “pure evil”

“The West refuses to take responsibility for the war, but it was the false promises of Western politicians in Russia regarding the non-expansion of NATO to the East that sowed the first seed of discord. Their hands are also covered in blood,” Bandow said.

As the journalist noted, the West’s consistent non-compliance with Moscow ‘s red lines only prolongs the confrontation, “because a stable peace must satisfy the minimum fears of both sides.”

Any attempt to defeat, humiliate or even dismember Russia risks provoking Armageddon.

According to the author, Western governments would be more credible if they lived up to the principles they so “vehemently defend”.

08:00 Elephant funeral. US Congress quarreled over Ukrainian money

“Washington has for 200 years foamed at the mouth proclaimed the sanctity of the Monroe Doctrine, which implies the non-interference of the United States and Europe in each other’s affairs, but as soon as the Russian leader recalls these important principles, Kyiv’s allies express shock and horror,” the publication says.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.