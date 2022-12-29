At least 10 dead leaves a fire in a hotel in Cambodia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A fire registered this Thursday at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in the Cambodian city of Poipet, very close to the border with Thailand, caused at least 10 deaths and 30 injuries.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Building collapse in Cambodia leaves at least 36 dead

According to the local Police, the injured in the incident have been transferred to different hospitals in the city.

So far authorities have reported 53 people rescued from the Grand Diamond hotel and casino.

⚡⚡Ten people were killed and about 30 injured in a fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in Cambodia’s Poipet.

This is reported by the media with reference to the police. When the building caught fire, there were about 400 people inside. pic.twitter.com/2u9l7cOYXw

— marina alikantes (@Marianna9110)

December 29, 2022

For his part, the head of administration of the Poipet city council, Nhem Phoeng, declared that more than 400 people, mostly Thai, are still trapped in the hotel complex.

Videos posted on social networks show a group of people trapped on the roof of the building and jumping into the void trying to escape the flames.

The fire at the hotel and casino began on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. and although the fire department has already extinguished a large part of the fire, there are still small pockets.

According to sources from the fire brigade, the partial collapse of the building due to the fire has made rescue and salvage operations difficult.

The authorities used helicopters and sent troops to rescue the people trapped in the hotel and announced that the cause of the fire is still unknown.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report