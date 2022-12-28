Media: more than 20 thousand migrants from Mexico are waiting in shelters to enter the United States

WASHINGTON, December 28 – RIA Novosti. About 22 thousand migrants in Mexico are placed in temporary shelters while waiting to cross the border with the United States, CNN reports.

“Twenty-two thousand migrants in Mexican shelters are waiting to cross over to the US,” the publication says.

At the same time, the authorities of the US state of Texas, bordering with Mexico, are building a fence near the city of El Paso in order to limit crossing the border. According to the channel, they were able to build about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of fences.

It is noted that in El Paso itself there is a significant number of refugees who have entered American territory. Migrants sleep on the streets on the pavement in cold weather as local churches and shelters are overcrowded.

Meanwhile, the number of pending asylum applications in the United States hit a record 1.6 million, a seven-fold increase in the 10 years since 2012, according to the channel.

The flow of refugees into the United States is expected to increase after the termination of a legal rule that allowed the immediate deportation of illegal migrants in the interests of fighting the coronavirus. The administration of President Joe Biden opposed its extension. The legal rule put into circulation during the presidency of Donald Trump was supposed to end on Wednesday, December 21, but Chief Justice John Roberts extended it while considering a petition from the state of Arizona to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas.