World

Media: more than 20 thousand migrants from Mexico are waiting in shelters to enter the United States

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, December 28 – RIA Novosti. About 22 thousand migrants in Mexico are placed in temporary shelters while waiting to cross the border with the United States, CNN reports.
“Twenty-two thousand migrants in Mexican shelters are waiting to cross over to the US,” the publication says.
December 20, 01:52

The US Supreme Court allowed to continue the deportation of illegal immigrants

At the same time, the authorities of the US state of Texas, bordering with Mexico, are building a fence near the city of El Paso in order to limit crossing the border. According to the channel, they were able to build about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of fences.
It is noted that in El Paso itself there is a significant number of refugees who have entered American territory. Migrants sleep on the streets on the pavement in cold weather as local churches and shelters are overcrowded.
Meanwhile, the number of pending asylum applications in the United States hit a record 1.6 million, a seven-fold increase in the 10 years since 2012, according to the channel.
The flow of refugees into the United States is expected to increase after the termination of a legal rule that allowed the immediate deportation of illegal migrants in the interests of fighting the coronavirus. The administration of President Joe Biden opposed its extension. The legal rule put into circulation during the presidency of Donald Trump was supposed to end on Wednesday, December 21, but Chief Justice John Roberts extended it while considering a petition from the state of Arizona to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas.
September 21, 2021, 18:08

Biden promised to take control of the situation with migrants in the US South

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Germans put in place the deputy who demanded tanks for Kyiv

59 mins ago

Japan’s Minister of Reconstruction Resigns After Scandal | News

1 hour ago

Kim Jong-un at the plenum of the Workers’ Party told how to deal with enemies

2 hours ago

Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees disembark in Sumatra, Indonesia | News

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.