MOSCOW, December 28 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German portal BR24 reacted to the criticism of the German government by the head of the defense committee of the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, who demanded the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, Strack-Zimmerman criticized the policy of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue of supplying weapons to Kyiv, calling for the immediate transfer of tanks to him. She added that she was “tired of excuses” from the chancellor regarding the reasons why Berlin cannot supply tanks to Ukraine.

December 22, 22:50 German “Greens” demand tanks from Scholz for Ukraine

The parliamentarian’s statement provoked a sharp reaction from BR24 readers in the comments.

“I am very glad that our Chancellor is acting so carefully. It may seem indecisive, but we Germans have absolutely no reason to act recklessly <…> The demands put forward by Mrs. Strack-Zimmerman publicly in the press, I find outrageous and not helping the cause. It’s pure self-expression,” said user Neuhauser.

“In the past, Germany has always been a major diplomatic mediator in all kinds of crises in the world . I can’t understand at all what kind of warmongers (unfortunately, I have to call them so harshly) are sitting in our government now, who only demand to put even more weapons in war zones,” Observer15 pointed out.

“I would like to know what kind of defense industry lobbyists hang around her,” Schneekristall asked.

“Ms. Strack-Zimmerman must be stripped of her immunity and placed in solitary confinement before she does more damage with her words,” AntiBellizist demanded.

“Every real pacifist, at the words of Strack-Zimmerman, literally stands on end all the hairs on the back of his head. My grandmother always said after the Second World War: if women had been in power at that time, this would not have happened. Unfortunately, the current development of events shows that my grandmother was wrong,” added Gogolo.

Ukraine has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the German authorities. In June, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, stated that Ukraine had not yet seen the 5,000 helmets promised by Germany. And subsequently, the dismissed Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, even posted on social networks a photograph of a snail with a cartridge glued to the shell, the image was accompanied by the inscription “German weapons for Ukraine are already on their way.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.