Japan’s Minister of Reconstruction Resigns After Scandal | News

Japan’s reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba on Tuesday became the fourth minister in about two months to be forced to resign from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration following a political funds scandal.

Kishida wanted to nip the issue in the bud before the next parliamentary session convenes in January, and opposition party questioning over the scandal likely would have delayed approval of the budget for the fiscal year from April had Akiba stayed. .

Hiromichi Watanabe of the Liberal Democratic Party, 72, who served as reconstruction minister from 2018 to 2019, will replace Akiba.

Watanabe and Akiba belong to the second largest faction of the LDP, led by the party’s general secretary, Toshimitsu Motegi.

Akiba is suspected of funneling political funds to his family and paying secretaries bounties for their role in his campaign for last year’s election to the House of Representatives, the Lower House of the Diet, the state body in which the legislative power.

Kishida is also expected to replace Mio Sugita, the parliamentary deputy minister for internal affairs and communications, who has come under fire for her past discriminatory remarks about sexual and ethnic minorities.

