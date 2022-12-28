Kim Jong-un at the plenum of the Workers’ Party told how to deal with enemies

SEOUL, December 28 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, in a report on the second day of the sixth plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the DPRK (TPK) of the eighth convocation, assessed the “provocative” situation on the Korean Peninsula and highlighted the directions of the “fight against enemies”, set key goals to strengthen the self-defense capabilities of North Korea, reports North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

“The report (Kim Jong-un – ed.) gave a deep analysis and assessment of the new provocative situation on the Korean Peninsula and the international political situation, clearly illuminated the principles of foreign policy work and the direction of the fight against enemies, which the DPRK party and government must consistently adhere to in the current situation to protect state power and protection of state interests, as well as set new key goals to strengthen the defense capability, which must be persistently implemented in 2023,” the KCNA statement said.

Kim Jong-un also gave a detailed analysis of the current situation in the DPRK as a whole and said that “great efforts” should be made next year in response to the complex and changing situation.

The sixth plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the DPRK (WPK) of the eighth convocation began on December 26. Kim Jong-un, as General Secretary of the WPK, presides over it on behalf of the Presidium of the Plenum, and members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the WPK Central Committee, members and candidate members of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Party and members and candidates for members of the Central Committee of the Party are also present.

It is reported that Kim Jong-un’s report will continue on the third day of the plenum.

On Monday, five North Korean drones entered South Korean airspace, one of them reaching the Seoul area. In South Korea, fighters, helicopters and other means were launched into the air in response, in five hours they fired about 100 shots from 20-mm cannons at the drones, but could not bring them down. At the same time, one attack aircraft crashed for an unknown reason.

Military expert Alexei Leonkov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, suggested that the DPRK was testing drones of its own design, while simultaneously checking the effectiveness of South Korea’s air defense, but due to loss of control, the drones went deep into the airspace of a neighboring country.