Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees disembark in Sumatra, Indonesia | News

Around 185 Rohingya refugees disembarked on Monday north of the Indonesian island of Sumatra after spending several days stranded at sea while more than 30 minors were counted.

Dozens of Rohingya stranded on the Indonesian island of Sumatra

The Aceh Regional Police spokesman, Kombes Winardy, specified that the group of immigrants is made up of 83 men, 70 women and 32 children, meanwhile, international media report at least 20 deaths.

According to the authorities, the asylum seekers arrived on the coast of Aceh province in a wooden boat. Likewise, the Rohingyas disembarked in a delicate state of health, for which they were transferred to nearby health centers.

Lagi lagi Muslim Rohingya terusir dari Myanmar terdampar di Wilayah Aceh. Masyarakat Gampong Ujong Pi’e Muara Tiga Laweung Pidie membantu para pengungsi Muslim Rohingya di Pantai . Sehari Sebelumnya 60 Muslim Rohingya mendarat di Benteng Indra Patra Aceh Besar. pic.twitter.com/kdvhkiwFFT

—Aceh (@Aceh)

December 26, 2022

For his part, Winardy highlighted the need for “intersectoral coordination to solve the problem of the Rohingyas, taking into account that their arrivals are increasingly frequent.”

Accordingly, this is the second boat that has reached the Aceh shores after a group of 57 people disembarked last Sunday, including 13 minors.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 2,400 members of Myanmar’s Muslim minority have made or attempted the sea voyage to other countries such as Indonesia in the course of this year.

The Rohingya have been marginalized in their place of origin by the Buddhist majority. The crisis reached its peak in 2017 when the Army expelled most of them from northern Rakhine state under the excuse of fighting a guerrilla.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

