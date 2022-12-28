Media: US too late to build up power to protect Taiwan

WASHINGTON, December 28 – RIA Novosti. The US has promised to build up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region to the point where mainland China “doesn’t even consider” invading Taiwan, but some congressmen say it’s too late for that, Politico reported Tuesday.

In December, Pentagon Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Eli Ratner said in December that 2023 could be “the most transformative” in terms of deployment of US forces in the region in a generation. However, Republican legislators are not hiding their skepticism about such a prospect, predicting problems for the Pentagon in fulfilling its promise.

“This is because Beijing has a large enough navy, backed by aircraft and ballistic missiles, to challenge long-standing US dominance in Indo-Pacific waters. US multibillion-dollar arms shipments to Taiwan are delayed due to supply chain problems provoked by pandemic and exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine,” writes Politico, citing its sources.

As Congressman Mark Gallagher, who is expected to head the new House Committee on Countering China in the new Congress, noted on this occasion, the United States is “committed to the idea of ​​​​changing the balance of power in the region, but this is contrary to reality and what is happening in reality.”

His point of view is shared by the former chief of staff of the National Security Council in the administration of Donald Trump, Alexander Gray, who believes that leveling the “military threat” from China will require “a more serious structure of naval forces than the United States can get in the foreseeable future.”

In addition, Politico predicts that in the event of a hypothetical conflict between Washington and Beijing, most of the countries of Southeast Asia are unlikely to want to provide military or logistical support to the United States, fearing a response from China.