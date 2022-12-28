Spanish government dictates new measures to face the crisis | News

Report This Content

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Tuesday the approval of a new package of measures that includes the abolition of the Value Added Tax (VAT) for six months for basic necessities.

As part of the third set of measures issued since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the elimination of VAT was established for all basic food items, which was at four percent.

Similarly, taxes on oil and pasta were lowered from 10 to 5 percent while a 200-euro aid for families with incomes of less than 27,000 euros was approved, which will impact 4.2 million families.

New measures to protect families from rising prices:

– We eliminate VAT on all staple foods and reduce it from 10% to 5% for oil and pasta.

– We help more than 4 million families with €200.

We govern for the people. pic.twitter.com/jUkkm4cTTv

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)

December 27, 2022

In this sense, Sánchez pointed out that “the Government is going to ensure that the VAT reductions are transferred immediately to food prices, we are going to establish the obligation that this reduction be transferred to the price of food.”

Similarly, the head of government pointed out that due to inflation, which has had an impact on the price of fertilizers, a package of direct aid to farmers valued at 300 million euros was approved.

Advance and protect: these are the two verbs that summarize the action of this Government.

We have allocated more than 35,000 million euros to protect the social majority of this country, the middle class and workers.

And another 10,000 million are added with the measures approved today. pic.twitter.com/Shmsxoz6dp

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)

December 27, 2022

However, the discount of 20 cents per liter of fuel will lose its universal character and will be applied exclusively to carriers, shipping companies, fishermen and farmers.

On the other hand, the measures announced in March and June were extended for six months, including tax cuts on electricity and gas, the suspension of evictions and mortgage launches for vulnerable households and the freezing of rental prices.

This government has already complied with 73% of the commitments made in the investiture speech, despite having had to face a pandemic and a war.

The forecast is for us to reach 80% compliance next semester.

We are Fulfilling. pic.twitter.com/v88npWMAKZ

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)

December 27, 2022

At the same time, Sánchez announced the establishment of a new improved active retirement, which will enable health professionals to receive 75 percent of their pension with part-time active service over the next three years.

Finally, the head of government made a balance of his management during the last semester in which he stressed that Spain is the nation with the lowest inflation in the euro area, “which enjoys the highest level of growth in the environment and with employment levels unknown since 15 years ago”.





