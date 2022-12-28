The French predicted problems for the West after Putin’s decree

MOSCOW, December 28 — RIA Novosti. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro predicted unpleasant consequences for the West from the restriction of prices for Russian oil and retaliatory measures from Moscow.

Earlier, on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning the supply of Russian oil and oil products if the contract directly or indirectly provides for a price ceiling. The decree on special measures in connection with the establishment by some countries of the price ceiling for Russian oil and oil products “comes into force on February 1, 2023 and is valid until July 1, 2023.”

French readers gave their forecast of the consequences for the West after the steps taken by the Russian leadership in response.

“The goal to limit Russia’s finances is illusory. The measure to limit the supply of Russian oil concerns only the West and will lead to higher prices on international markets. Russia has already switched to deliveries to China and India (1/3 of the world ‘s population),” said a commentator with the nickname Jolo la Trompette.

“This predictable decision shows that Russia has other clients that can replace the EU. ….some experts in the field have warned about how easy it is for Russia to circumvent Western measures and the danger they pose to the EU,” said TIESSE DI HOYE.

“Restricting oil prices by the EU will bring the European economy to its knees … this is a ridiculous measure,” enreve expressed confidence.

“Basically, it doesn’t change anything. The EU sanctions on the introduction of an acceptable price ceiling did not affect Russians in any way. On the other hand, the EU will be forced to buy oil from the Saudis or the Americans. The only question is at what cost,” said rococolag.

On December 5, Western oil sanctions came into force: the European Union stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea, and the G7 countries, Australia and the EU introduced a price limit for it in sea transportation at $60 per barrel, which is more expensive to transport and insurance is prohibited.