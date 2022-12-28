Media: Kim Jong-un urged to strengthen the defense potential of the DPRK

MOSCOW, December 28 – RIA Novosti. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, amid reports of escalation on the Korean peninsula, set goals at a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) to strengthen the country’s defense potential in 2023, Yonhap reports, citing North Korean media.

Five North Korean drones had previously invaded South Korea on Monday morning. According to the military, these were small-scale drones with a wingspan of two meters. Seoul responded by launching fighter jets, helicopters and other means to destroy drones. The South Korean military carried out the operation for five hours, from helicopters fired about 100 shots from 20-mm cannons at drones, but could not shoot down the drones, which partially returned to North Korea, partially disappeared from the radar.

Yesterday, 00:45 Media: North Korea holds a meeting of the Workers’ Party with the participation of Kim Jong-un

“The North Korean leader sets goals to strengthen the country’s defense at a 2-day meeting of the party plenum,” the agency said.

According to the agency, quoting the North Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-un outlined “new key goals to strengthen self-defense to be achieved in 2023 in the face of a multilaterally changing situation.”

The sixth plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the DPRK (WPK) of the eighth convocation began on December 26. Kim Jong-un, as General Secretary of the WPK, presides over it on behalf of the Presidium of the Plenum, and members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the WPK Central Committee, members and candidate members of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Party and members and candidates for members of the Central Committee of the Party are also present.

Four out of five North Korean drones entered South Korea from the western side of Ganghwa Island and remained in the same area. The South Korean military suggests that they were needed to divert attention. After that, they disappeared from the radar of the military and did not appear again. The fifth drone penetrated the border between Gimpo and Paju and descended to the northern border of the Seoul metropolitan area, after which it returned to the DPRK. According to some media in South Korea, he could even go down to the central district of Seoul Yongsan, where the country’s new presidential administration is located.

Seoul responded by sending manned and unmanned reconnaissance assets and equipment to adjacent areas of North Korea north of the military demarcation line (inter-Korean border), where they filmed, among other things, the main military infrastructure of the DPRK.