MOSCOW, December 28 – RIA Novosti. The United States and former colonial powers Britain and France have been losing influence in Africa in recent years, while Russia and China are expanding their presence in the region, the Times newspaper writes.

Russia’s growing influence underscores changing relationships in the world ‘s fastest growing continent (Africa). In recent years, the US and former colonial powers Britain and France have lost ground to China, Russia and smaller players such as Turkey and the Gulf states.

The newspaper also emphasizes that Russia can count on great support in Africa, which “for a long time was the playground of the great powers,” at the international level, primarily in the UN.

As part of the US-Africa summit held in December, US President Joe Biden “tried to lure African heads of state” to the side of the West. However, the newspaper notes that a new round of the battle for Africa that has begun “may already be lost” against the backdrop of the expanding presence of Russia and China in the region.

The US-Africa Summit was attended by the heads of state and government of 49 African countries, as well as a representative of the African Union. Several countries – Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Sudan, where coup d’état had previously taken place – were not invited to the three-day meeting. The forum did not include Eritrea, with which the United States has no diplomatic relations. The leaders of Zimbabwe and South Africa had previously announced the cancellation of the trip for various reasons.

Earlier, Aleksey Murzenok, Director for International Partner Programs of the Russian Export Center, expressed confidence that the African and Asian markets are very promising for the export of goods under the Made in Russia brand.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia will look for partners in dynamically developing countries – in Asia, Latin America and Africa.