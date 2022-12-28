Presidents of Russia and Armenia discuss solutions to the Azeri crisis | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan.

According to Putin, the talks were held on the sidelines of an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which has taken place in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The Russian president communicated: “Yesterday we started discussing, and the three of us managed to talk. Of course, the main issue is the solution of the situation in the South Caucasus as a whole and relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, everything related to Karabakh.

In late September 2020, hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh resumed, continuing a long-running conflict, resulting in civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to arrange a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and bodies. Yerevan also handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Aghdam region, which had been under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic since 1994. Furthermore, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.

In this context, Putin said that “at the moment, the main and most urgent problem is the crisis that we have in the Lachin corridor that has been blocked for almost 20 days. This is the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

The Russian president recalled that according to the tripartite declaration between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, “the Lachin corridor must be under the control of the Russian peacekeeping forces, and Azerbaijan guaranteed the unhindered passage of passengers, cargo, people along along the Lachin corridor”.

As the Lachin corridor is now not under the control of Russian peacekeepers, Putin said he would “like to discuss this situation [y] what are the options”.

