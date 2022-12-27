Swiss Foreign Ministry urged Belgrade and Pristina not to escalate the situation

GENEVA, December 28 – RIA Novosti. Switzerland urges Belgrade and Pristina not to escalate the situation, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We again call on all parties concerned to refrain from any action that could further escalate the situation. KFOR (NATO-led International Force – ed.) and the European Union Law and Order Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) play a key role in maintaining order and security of local communities in the north of Kosovo,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said that President Aleksandar Vucic ordered the armed forces to be transferred to the highest degree of combat readiness.

Tensions remain in Kosovo and Metohija. Police in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in December detained several police officers in the north on suspicion of war crimes during the 1998-1999 conflict and terrorism. On December 10, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades because of this and are on duty on the highways in the north of the region.

The situation on the barricades themselves in the municipalities of Leposavić, Zvecan and Zubin Potok remains peaceful, with local Serbs on duty in tents at night. During the day, local women also come out to the barricades. In the Serbian segment of social networks, videos of the movement of military equipment in the municipality of Raska and the flight of Mi-35 helicopters of the country’s Air Force are being distributed.

On December 15, “Prime Minister” of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, submitted Pristina’s application for EU membership to the Czech Republic presiding in the Council of the European Union. In response, the Serbian Ministry of Defense transmitted a request to the command of the NATO KFOR mission to introduce a limited contingent of up to 1,000 Serbian police and military forces into Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1244. A number of EU countries – Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania – do not recognize Kosovo.