MOSCOW, December 28 – RIA Novosti. The Russian economy is more successful in resisting Western sanctions than expected, while even the IMF predicts a decline in Russian GDP by a “pathetic” 3.4 percent, according to an article by Eduard Steiner, a journalist for the German newspaper Die Welt.

“The Russian economy is more successful in resisting Western sanctions than expected,” he said. According to him, according to tradition, at the end of the year, Russians “once again indulge in all serious and go to any expense,” as they love traditional holidays that begin on December 31 with a New Year tree, gifts, and, for some time now, visiting restaurants.

“So it’s no surprise that table reservations are in full swing this year as well,” Steiner wrote. At the same time, he admitted that this “somehow does not fit” with the idea of ​​​​a country that “is in an economic crisis and under fiercely proclaimed Western sanctions.”

“In April, the International Monetary Fund predicted an annualized decline of the Russian economy at 8.5 percent. In July, it lowered the forecast to 6 percent, and for the last time in October, agreed to a very miserable 3.4 percent. Yes, and the Fund’s forecast next year is not so gloomy for Russia – instead of 3.5 percent, only 2.3 percent,” the journalist complained.

He added that Russia was going through “the worst times as well”, recalling the crisis of 2008-2009, when the country’s GDP fell by 7.8 percent, and “not to mention” the 1998 default, which “knocked the ground out from under almost everyone”. legs.”

As Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted earlier, the period of the country’s adaptation to the Western sanctions policy continues, but even now we can say that negative predictions have not materialized. “As the president recently noted, there is a recession in the economy, but the situation is better than in many other countries,” he said. The Prime Minister added that the Ministry of Economic Development predicts a reduction in GDP at the level of less than 3% by the end of the year.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. As President Vladimir Putin noted, the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, but it was not possible to undermine the financial stability of our country, and Europe itself reached a sanctions impasse.