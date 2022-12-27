Roads reopen in areas most affected by storm in New York, USA | News

The Governor of New York, in the United States (USA), Kathy Hochul, reported on Tuesday the reopening of several highways in the western area that were closed due to winter storm Elliot, which caused the cancellation of thousands of flights and left homes without power.

US winter storm deaths rise to more than 50

Hochul also assured that work continues in Erie County, where 28 deaths of the 50 in the United States were registered, and work is being done at the border crossings with Canada, where personnel from the Department of Transportation and Highways clean the roads and remove abandoned vehicles in the snow.

In this sense, through her social networks, the official thanked the emergency services, which “continue working to help our neighbors affected by this historic snowstorm.”

Thank you to our emergency responders who continue working to help our neighbors impacted by this historic blizzard.

With more snow expected tonight and tomorrow, state emergency crews, utility workers, and @NationalGuardNY soldiers will be there to help New Yorkers in need.

— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul)

December 26, 2022

The governor stressed that it is expected that tomorrow, Wednesday, other access roads to Erie County will be able to provide services, although driving is still prohibited in Buffalo as it is the main city and the most affected.

Hochul also warned that despite the reopening of the highways in western New York due to the fact that the storm has been left behind, the guard should not be lowered because the return to normality will still take time.

For this reason, he urged drivers to drive carefully and respect traffic laws, in a state that was declared an emergency the day before by President Joe Biden, to speed up federal aid and prioritize care for the victims.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



