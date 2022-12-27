U.S. Supreme Court rules against overturning migrants’ immediate expulsion rule

WASHINGTON, December 28 – RIA Novosti. The U.S. Supreme Court defended the rule on the immediate removal of migrants, refusing to overturn the provision introduced under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

“The application is satisfied,” the court’s decision on the lawsuit filed by 19 Republican attorneys general, who defended the norm, says.

The court will now hear states’ arguments before the end of June on whether to allow local authorities to interfere with existing migrant expulsion policies and make a decision.

At the end of December, section 42, which allowed the expulsion of migrants who arrived from regions where the risk of coronavirus was high, was supposed to end. The norm was used to prohibit asylum seekers from making such a request. The mayor of the city of El Paso, located on the border with Mexico, Oscar Liser earlier declared a state of emergency , fearing a multiple increase in the number of migrants living right on the streets. Former US President Donald Trump, under whose administration Section 42 began to apply, predicted a cataclysm for the country due to the coming influx of illegal immigrants.