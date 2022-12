U.S. Supreme Court rules against overturning migrants’ immediate expulsion rule

At the end of December, section 42, which allowed the expulsion of migrants who arrived from regions where the risk of coronavirus was high, was supposed to end. The norm was used to prohibit asylum seekers from making such a request. The mayor of the city of El Paso, located on the border with Mexico, Oscar Liser earlier declared a state of emergency , fearing a multiple increase in the number of migrants living right on the streets. Former US President Donald Trump, under whose administration Section 42 began to apply, predicted a cataclysm for the country due to the coming influx of illegal immigrants.