Spanish police intercept British sailboat with four tons of hashish

MADRID, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Spanish police have intercepted a British sailboat carrying 4.4 tons of hashish in the south of the kingdom, according to a law enforcement press release on Tuesday.
“National Police agents, in a joint operation with the Revenue Agency’s Customs Enforcement Agency and with the involvement of the UK’s National Crime Agency, have seized more than four tons of hashish aboard a British sailboat in the Gulf of Cadiz,” the press release said.
According to police, the ship went to the western coast of Morocco to load drugs, but was later forced to return to Spanish waters due to weather conditions.
During the operation, two crew members from the UK were detained, who were supposedly supposed to go to Latin America.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

