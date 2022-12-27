Members of the US House of Representatives are required to remove their TikTok

WASHINGTON, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Members and staff of the U.S. House of Representatives have been ordered to remove the TikTok social network owned by Chinese company ByteDance, according to a letter from the office of the administrative director of the House, published by an ABC News journalist.

“Notice to all members and staff: The House Administrative Committee has authorized the Administrative Director’s Office of Cybersecurity to begin removing the social media service TikTok from all devices under the control of the House,” the document circulated on Twitter.

It is noted that the staff of the chamber is prohibited from downloading the TikTok mobile application to any mobile devices of the chamber, already installed applications must be removed “immediately”.

Earlier, the US Senate approved a bill banning TikTok from being installed on federal government electronic devices. The use of the popular app to create and view short videos is also prohibited for civil servants in the states of Georgia, Texas, Alabama, North and South Dakota. A provision to ban the use of the app by government employees was included in the US 2023 budget proposal.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering a forced sale of the US social networking business. The “forced sale” proposal arose as part of an intergovernmental committee on foreign investment in the United States, which for two years discussed with the management of TikTok the possibility of separating the company’s data and business.

In December, CIA director William Burns said that the social network could pose a real threat to US national security. According to Burns, TikTok is a Chinese company, which means that the Chinese government will be able to insist on access to information of users from the United States and gain this access, as well as control content on the social network.

TikTok is a short video creation and viewing application owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Launched in 2018, it has become a segment leader in China and is gaining popularity around the world . Over 100 million Americans use TikTok in the US.