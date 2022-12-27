Syrian Foreign Minister condemned US policy to drag out the situation in Ukraine

CAIRO, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, during a telephone conversation with Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov, condemned the policy of the United States and its allies to drag out the situation in Ukraine, the Syrian news agency SANA reports.

According to the agency, during the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed “bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them to achieve the level of aspirations of the peoples and leaderships of both countries, as well as the scale of the challenges posed by the policies and practices of Western countries to the world .”

“Al-Mekdad stressed Syria’s condemnation of Western campaigns against the Russian Federation, as well as attempts to undermine its national security … The Syrian minister also condemned the policy of the United States and its allies to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in their own selfish interests,” the Foreign Ministry quoted the state agency as saying.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the parties also discussed the promotion of a political settlement in Syria.

“The ministers discussed the development of the situation in and around Syria with an emphasis on promoting a comprehensive political regulation in this country. They highly appreciated the results of the 19th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, which took place on November 22-23 in Kazakhstan,” the ministry said. results of the meeting.

When considering the humanitarian situation in Syria, the need for international assistance was emphasized in the interests of overcoming the consequences of the long-term conflict as soon as possible. A detailed exchange of views was held on the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2642, which provides for support for projects for the restoration of social and economic infrastructure in Syria. The mutual intention to continue close coordination on this issue was reaffirmed. In addition, the ministers discussed a number of practical issues for the further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.