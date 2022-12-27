World

Kyiv called Orban’s statement about peace in Ukraine political myopia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 35 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s statements about peace in Ukraine demonstrate his own political myopia, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier, Orban, in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, said that peace in Ukraine would come when the United States wanted it. “This danger (of a protracted conflict – ed.) remains. At the same time, Ukraine can only fight as long as the United States supports it with money and weapons. If the Americans want peace, then there will be peace,” the Prime Minister said at the time.
“The Hungarian Prime Minister’s statements demonstrate a pathological disregard for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who oppose Russian aggression, as well as his own political myopia. After all, the defeat of Ukraine in the war, which Viktor Orban indirectly calls for, would lead to a direct threat of Russian aggression to Hungary and Hungarians,” the ministry’s website said in a statement.
The Foreign Ministry recommended that the Hungarian leader ask himself if he wants peace. “If the answer is yes, he needs to use his close ties with Moscow to stop its aggression against Ukraine and withdraw its troops,” the ministry said.
December 23, 16:01

Pushkov told how the European Union took revenge on Hungary

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 35 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Syrian Foreign Minister condemned US policy to drag out the situation in Ukraine

16 mins ago

UN called on Yerevan and Baku to resolve the issue of the Lachin corridor in dialogue

1 hour ago

Rains affect almost 70,000 people in the Philippines | News

1 hour ago

Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Chicago after laptop catches fire

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.