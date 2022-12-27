World
Kyiv called Orban’s statement about peace in Ukraine political myopia
MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s statements about peace in Ukraine demonstrate his own political myopia, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier, Orban, in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, said that peace in Ukraine would come when the United States wanted it. “This danger (of a protracted conflict – ed.) remains. At the same time, Ukraine can only fight as long as the United States supports it with money and weapons. If the Americans want peace, then there will be peace,” the Prime Minister said at the time.
“The Hungarian Prime Minister’s statements demonstrate a pathological disregard for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who oppose Russian aggression, as well as his own political myopia. After all, the defeat of Ukraine in the war, which Viktor Orban indirectly calls for, would lead to a direct threat of Russian aggression to Hungary and Hungarians,” the ministry’s website said in a statement.
The Foreign Ministry recommended that the Hungarian leader ask himself if he wants peace. “If the answer is yes, he needs to use his close ties with Moscow to stop its aggression against Ukraine and withdraw its troops,” the ministry said.
