UN called on Yerevan and Baku to resolve the issue of the Lachin corridor in dialogue
GENEVA, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the issue of the Lachin Corridor through dialogue, respecting human rights, a statement released on Twitter account organizations.
Lachin Corridor (Armenia/Azerbaijan): We call on the parties to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue, urgently ensure free and safe movement, protect human rights and avoid adverse humanitarian impacts on the civilian population.
The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, which is why the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
