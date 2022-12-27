World

Rains affect almost 70,000 people in the Philippines | News

The Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) confirmed on Monday that 69,323 people have been affected by the heavy rains and floods that have hit the Eastern Visayas, Region X and Caraga regions.

Unicef: More than 20 million children at risk of drought in the Horn of Africa

In its December 25 report, DSWD’s Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (Dromic) confirmed that due to weather disturbances, 15,487 families were affected.

“Of this number, 9,409 families or 45,813 people fled their homes and are now in 34 evacuation centers established by local government units (LGU) in Regions X and Caraga,” the entity reported.

The institution also confirmed that currently, some 60,905 Family Food Packages (FFP) are available at the Department’s Disaster Response Centers.

According to local media, the director of the DSWD Social Marketing Service, Marlouie Sulima reported that they are “in constant coordination with the DSWD field offices in the affected localities to determine the number of Family Food Packages that must be delivered.”

The official valued the proposal to have the Department’s fund in case of emergency and these disasters.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

