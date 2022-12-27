World
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Chicago after laptop catches fire
WASHINGTON, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The fire of a laptop in the cabin of the plane led to an emergency landing of a flight to Chicago, according to the local branch of the ABC channel.
A small fire caused a Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt to make an emergency landing in Chicago.
The report said the decision to land was made by the crew as a precautionary measure after a passenger’s overheated laptop caught fire in the cabin. At the time of landing, the fire had already been extinguished, the report said.
The airline claims that the situation did not affect the safety of the flight, two flight attendants were assisted on the spot due to smoke poisoning, the TV channel reports.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
