MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. There are no replies from international organizations to materials about Kyiv’s crimes, they are aware of the situation, but they prefer to keep their mouths shut, said Valery Fadeev, chairman of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Fadeev sent appeals to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the ICRC, Amnesty International because of the execution of residents near Kupyansk. Also in November, the head of the HRC sent a video of the execution of Russian prisoners of war in Makiivka to international organizations and demanded an investigation. In addition, the council periodically sends materials about the crimes of Ukrainian servicemen to international organizations, foreign human rights activists, politicians and journalists.

“There is no answer. But as there is no answer – sometimes they send response letters, it is clear that our information reaches them, and not everyone throws this information into the trash. Of course, they are aware, but the political situation is such that they cannot speak out. Even those who do not support the Kyiv political regime, they prefer to keep their mouths shut,” Fadeev told reporters.

Earlier, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to open a criminal case on the “video from Kupyansk” with the killings of civilians. In a message on the Telegram channel of the Russian Investigative Committee, it was noted that the former commander of the Azov national battalion * (the organization is banned in the Russian Federation) Maxim Zhorin published footage with the bodies of killed civilians with their hands tied in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkov region, claiming that Russians were involved in their murder military personnel. The report of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation emphasized that the situation in the video indicates that the video was filmed recently, that is, during the period when the settlement was under the control of Ukrainian troops. The internal parameters of the video also show that it was filmed on the afternoon of October 9th. These facts speak of new war crimes of the Kyiv regime, noted in the message of the Investigative Committee.

In addition, earlier the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Ukrainian military deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen. A video showing the Ukrainian military shooting down Russians who have surrendered and are lying on the ground appeared on the Internet on November 18. According to the chairman of the HRC Valery Fadeev, this happened in the village of Makeevka in the LPR. The head of the HRC called this incident a demonstrative defiant crime and said that he would demand an international investigation. The HRC video will be sent to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, Amnesty International, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other organizations.

In October, Ukrainian troops launched a missile attack on the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson – according to the Russian Investigative Committee, cluster rockets of the American HIMARS MLRS filled with fragmentation elements were used.

* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.