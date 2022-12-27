Italy considers transferring air defense systems to Ukraine

MOSCOW/ROME, December 27 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Italian Prime Minister George Meloni informed him about the ongoing discussions in the country regarding the transfer of air defense systems to Kyiv.

“I expressed my gratitude to George Meloni for solidarity and all-round support for Ukraine. He thanked for the allocation by the Italian government of an additional 10 million euros in the form of assistance. George Meloni said that the issue of providing air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian sky is being studied. We discussed the formula for peace,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram -channel.

The press service of the Italian government’s Palace of Chigi, in turn, reported that Meloni invited Zelensky to Rome, confirming his intention to visit Ukraine. Earlier, the prime minister said that she would like to go to Kyiv in the first months of next year.

“Meloni reaffirmed the Italian government’s full support for Kyiv in the political, military, economic and humanitarian fields, the reconstruction of the energy infrastructure and the future reconstruction of Ukraine. Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s maximum commitment to any beneficial action to achieve a just peace for the Ukrainian people,” the Italian government said in a statement. .

On December 1, the Meloni government adopted a special decree that provides for the continuation of various assistance to Ukraine in 2023, including the supply of weapons. The list of military equipment and equipment sent by Rome to Ukraine is classified. As the Corriere della Sera newspaper previously reported, “according to sources in NATO, at the moment Italy has sent Kyiv weapons worth between 300 and 500 million euros.”

In late October, the Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported that Rome was ready to provide Ukraine with various air defense systems, including SAMP-T medium-range air defense systems manufactured by France and Italy and Aspide surface-to-air missiles.

Earlier, the Italian prime minister said that the Ministry of Defense is completing the supply of materials under the fifth aid package, which was approved in October. This process, according to her, should be completed before the end of December.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.