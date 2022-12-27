In Kyiv, they want to allow Ukrainians with a reservation from the call to travel abroad

MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The government of Ukraine plans to allow citizens who have received reservations from the draft to go on business trips abroad, according to the Ukrainian edition of Forbes, citing Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko.

“The Ministry of Economy wants to allow all men of military age who have received reservations from the military draft to go on business trips abroad. A new booking procedure should be adopted soon,” Sviridenko quoted the publication as saying.

Under what conditions such business trips will be allowed has not yet been specified, however, a new booking project is already being agreed in the Cabinet of Ministers. “The discussion is in full swing,” Sviridenko said.

According to Forbes, the new booking criteria includes employees who work in the public sector, in enterprises that perform mobilization tasks, produce products for Ukrainian troops and are critical to the economy.

At the same time, preference will be given to business representatives, everyone will not be able to travel. “Our task is to help businesses that work to go abroad to conclude new contracts, agreements, participate in exhibitions,” Sviridenko stressed.