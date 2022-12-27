Türkiye discovers new gas field in the Black Sea | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported Monday on the discovery of a new natural gas field in the Black Sea with reserves of close to 58,000 million cubic meters located at a depth of 3,923 kilometers.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Türkiye condemns attack on Kurds in Paris

“We have carried out a new exploration in the Sakarya field. I give you good news: our drill ship Fatih has discovered reserves of 58,000 million cubic meters of natural gas at a depth of 3,923 meters,” said the president.

Along these lines, the Turkish leader celebrated the increase in that nation’s reserves, which reached a total of 710,000 million cubic meters.

Karadeniz’deki doğal gaz rezervimiz, yeniden değerleme çalışmaları ve Fatih Sondaj Gemimizin Çaycuma-1’deki 58 thousand metreküplük yeni keşfiyle 170 thousand metreküp artarak toplam 710 thousand metreküpe ulaştı.

Ülkemize, milletimize hayırlı olsun. #MüjdelerOlsun ���� pic.twitter.com/CgniVUikpQ

— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan)

December 26, 2022

“Our Black Sea natural gas reserves increased by 170 billion cubic meters to a total of 710 billion cubic meters, with revaluation studies and the new discovery of 58 billion cubic meters from our Fatih drillship. in Çaycuma-1”, he highlighted.

It is worth mentioning that in 2020 that nation had announced the discovery of gas fields some 170 kilometers from its shores in the Black Sea, and in 2021 its total reserves were estimated at 540,000 cubic meters of hydrocarbon.

This Sunday, President Erdogan stated that by the beginning of 2023, Turkish gas would begin to reach the homes of its compatriots, referring to reducing dependence on this product on powers such as Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report