The number of victims of a snow storm in the United States exceeded 60 people, media write

WASHINGTON, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from severe frosts and a snow storm in the United States has increased to 62 people, and is expected to rise even more, according to CBS News.

Temperatures were expected to subside in the northeast and midwest after days of freezing weather from the ‘Storm of the Century’ that resulted in at least 62 deaths.

It is noted that more than half of the dead were found in Erie County, New York, where the city of Buffalo is located, which took on one of the most severe blows of the elements.

Meanwhile, according to the WIVB television channel, cases of looting have been recorded in the city of Buffalo, several people have been detained. Videos of cases of looting in local stores began to circulate actively on social networks.

US President Joe Biden earlier declared a state of emergency due to a snow storm in New York State.

In total, deaths have been reported in 12 states: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin.