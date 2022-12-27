In Bulgaria, they demanded to call the Russian ambassador because of the case against Grozev

MOSCOW, December 27 – RIA Novosti. The GERB party, which won Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections in October, is calling on the country’s Foreign Ministry to summon Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova or even put her on the wanted list in violation of the convention on diplomatic relations, all in connection with the situation around the wanted Bellingcat* employee Hristo Grozev in Russia.

On Monday, it became known that the Russian Interior Ministry put Grozev on the wanted list. A source told RIA Novosti that a criminal case was opened against the chief investigator of the Bellingcat * publication for spreading fakes about the Russian army.

“The position of GERB is as follows. Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova should be summoned to the Foreign Ministry in connection with the case of the Bulgarian citizen and journalist Hristo Grozev. We call on the Bulgarian authorities to respond decisively to the attempt to intimidate Grozev! Bulgaria should not pass by this case in silence,” he wrote. Party leader ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in social networks.

The publication “24 hours” reports that the leaders of the civil movement “We are going!” (the former coalition “Mafia out!”) on Tuesday appealed to the prosecutor’s office with a call to put Mitrofanova on the wanted list. In their opinion, the actions of the Russian ambassador imply concealment or concealment of information about the spy network on the territory of Bulgaria.

Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin stated that Bellingcat * is needed to put pressure on any country, as well as on individuals and legal entities. The department has information about who manages this “project of supposed journalistic investigations”, in which former employees of the special services also work. The FSB of Russia, in turn, announced that Grozev participated in the operation of the Ukrainian military intelligence, which tried to hijack combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to the Ukrainian airfield to discredit the special military operation. Later, Grozev himself admitted that Ukraine really tried to recruit Russian pilots to hijack aircraft, while he claimed that his role was supposedly reduced to documenting the events. According to the materials of the FSB, Russian counterintelligence received data during that operational game, thanks to which the Russian Armed Forces eventually destroyed a number of Ukrainian military facilities involved in the operation.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 gives the receiving state the right to declare any member of the diplomatic staff persona non grata at any time and without justification. At the same time, accredited diplomatic employees are protected from criminal, as well as civil and administrative liability (except for cases specifically provided for in the Convention) by diplomatic immunity. Although they are bound by the laws of the host country, committing offenses does not warrant their arrest. The status of persona non grata, which automatically leads to expulsion from the country, is the only mechanism to protect the host state from foreign diplomats. The expulsion of diplomats is a last resort and is usually associated with espionage (“activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat”).

* Media acting as a foreign agent in Russia.