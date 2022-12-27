More than 600 Palestinian children were under arrest in 2022 | News

More than 600 Palestinian minors were placed under house arrest by Israeli courts in 2022, according to data published by the Commission for Detainees and Former Detainees Issues.

According to the entity, the Israeli occupation authorities resort to house arrest against children and young people in occupied East Jerusalem as a form of punishment for children under 14 years of age, since Israeli legislation does not dictate that it can be in prisons.

However, currently four children from Jerusalem under the age of 18 were forced to leave their family home and stay in a house outside their city, as another of the arbitrariness of the Zionist courts.

These events are denounced by platforms calling for the liberation of the Palestinian people, including Palestine Today, which reported that on Monday Israeli occupation forces arrested two Palestinian teenagers in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

On December 23, the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, urged the international community, on the occasion of Christmas and New Years, to break the silence and take concrete measures to stop Israel’s crimes in Palestinian territory.

On December 16, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), in this sense, had denounced that at least 835 Palestinians remain in Israeli jails under the so-called administrative detention, without proven charges or crimes.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



