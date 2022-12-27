Former Afghan president blames US for what happened in the country

“The war in Afghanistan was not our war. I was not a partner of the United States in this war against Afghan towns and homes. I have changed since I realized that the war waged under the banner of victory over terrorism is actually being people,” he said in an interview with the newspaper.

In early August 2021, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces, on August 15 they entered Kabul and the next day declared that the war was over. Ashraf Ghani, then president of Afghanistan, said he left the country “to prevent a massacre.” On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending nearly 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, which was headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who served as head of the Foreign Ministry during the first rule of the Taliban* and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.